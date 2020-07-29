Lehlohonolo Seema expects Chippa to hit ground running

New Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says his players need to adapt quickly and smartly when the Absa Premiership resumes on August 11.

The PSL's board of governors on Monday triggered the restart of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship seasons to begin as soon as August 11 and finish on September 5.

Chippa play Cape Town City in their first game of the resumption and Seema says there will be no time to ease into the last six fixtures of the season, especially with the threat of relegation lurking.

"Of course, I am happy with the return of the league. It's always nice to go back to something that you enjoy and you have been looking forward to do," said the 40-year-old coach.

"Also for operation, it helps us now that we have the date and we can revise our sessions and training so that you know exactly when we are starting.

"I am happy that all the teams will be meeting at a neutral venue. For me, it's fine; Covid-19 has taken over, so we have to just agree, abide and try to follow whatever that we need to follow.