Lehlohonolo Seema set to join Chippa United

Lehlohonolo Seema is expected to be unveiled as a new Chippa United head coach.

This after he resigned as the Bloemfontein Celtic coach on Monday morning with sources saying he is heading to Port Elizabeth to join the Chili Boys.

Chippa have been in the lookout for a new coach after they released Rulani Mokwena, whose loan contract came to an end last month. They were also linked with former Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy, but it seems they have found their man.

Celtic confirmed the news on Monday morning that Seema sent his resignation and they are now on the lookout for his replacement.

Seema leaves Celtic ninth on the log table with 28 points from 23 matches and in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

This is a developing story.