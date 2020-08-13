Family distraught after being handed the wrong body to bury
A family at Ramaphosa informal settlement in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, was left emotionally torn after the body of a family member was nowhere to be found on the day it was supposed to be buried.
The body of Peace Buthelezi was apparently swopped and handed to another family for burial...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.