Justice Chabalala set to return to Pirates after loan spell

Justice Chabalala appears to have won the admiration of coach Josef Zinnbauer who has asked his management to bring him back at Orlando Pirates.

Chabalala, who is currently on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic, struggled to break into the Pirates starting line-up before he was sent to Free State. He has been reviving his career at Celtic under former Bucs defender Lehlohonolo Seema, who is the head coach.

The move seems to have helped him as Zinnbauer is now impressed with what he has seen in the defender.

According to a source close to the defender, Zinnbauer was watching Chabalala in one of the Celtic games and was impressed with his performance.