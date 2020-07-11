Thapelo Morena, back from injury, resumes training at Sundowns’ camp

Mamelodi Sundowns’ most versatile player, Thapelo Morena, is back in training with his club in Rustenburg after recovering from what appeared to have been a serious fracture and ligament damage to his ankle.

Morena suffered the injury in a Sundowns’s 1-0 Nedbank Cup win against SuperSport United in February.

Sundowns this week began a training camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg as they prepare for the resumption of the Absa Premiership. The league was halted in mid-March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A relieved Morena told TimesLive from the camp that he has started light training, and was hoping he may resume full training with the rest of the squad before the season comes to an end.

“With me delivering what I did for the season I thought I wanted to give more but unfortunately the injury and most importantly for me I just wanted to deliver to the team and do my level best,” said Morena.