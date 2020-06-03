Gaston Sirino to chase more glory at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino believes the next five years will be even better than his two-and-a-half years at Chloorkop as the Uruguayan eyes African glory.

Sundowns confirmed yesterday that Sirino, along with teammate Thapelo Morena, had signed lengthy contract extensions until 2025.

Sirino arrived at Chloorkop in January 2018 from Bolivian club Bolivar. The playmaker has had resounding success with Downs since his arrival - winning two Absa Premiership titles and the Telkom Knockout.

His manager, Baber Siddique, said yesterday the 29-year-old wants more after penning an extension. "Gaston is very happy to sign a new contract with Sundowns. He has had to adapt since he arrived in the country and is getting matured," Siddique told Sowetan.

"He is looking forward to winning trophies with the club and doing well in the CAF Champions League."