PSL fullbacks bemoan lack of recognition

"It's you who stops the most dangerous players from the opposite team, which are the wingers. If I can shut down a winger and we win the game, that's when they see my importance."

Hlanti, a current Bafana Bafana first choice left-back, echoed Nhlapo's sentiments. However, the 30-year-old is still at peace with the overall judging process, especially in this particular category.

"As a fullback you have to attack and defend at the same time. Centre-backs are only there to thwart danger... they only attack through set-plays. So, our job is harder than theirs in a way," said Hlanti.

"It would be nice to see fullbacks winning this award as well. We are always isolated as fullbacks. However, at the end of the day we must respect the judges' decision."

Defender of the Season gong winners in the past five seasons (all were centre-backs)

2014/15: Tefu Mashamaite (Kaizer Chiefs)

2015/16: Thabo Nthethe (Sundowns)

2016/17:Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits)

2017/18: Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)

2018/19: Ricardo Nascimento (Sundowns)