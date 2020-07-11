Jomo Sono on Louis Mazibuko: ‘He was a rare journalist’

Football legends and administrators have paid tribute to the loveable character, lyrical writer and old school scoop specialist that was football journalist Louis Mazibuko, who died at 69 on Wednesday.

Mazibuko, whose career spanned decades and newspapers including Rand Daily Mail, Sunday World, Sunday Times and Sowetan, was known for his irrepressibly mischievous sense of humour and close ties and friendships with football’s movers and shakers.

Jomo Cosmos and former Orlando Pirates great Jomo Sono was one of the leading figures of football Mazibuko, also a boxing writer, could call a friend.

“We were very close. He was a rare journalist," Sono said.

“He didn’t want to hurt people. he didn’t want controversial stories. He just wanted to write facts. And he groomed a lot of journalists.

“May his soul rest in peace and I hope his family will stay strong.”