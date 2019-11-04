Sister Van Zyl saves South Africa blushes

With local male athletes failing to make the podium at yesterday's Old Mutual Soweto Marathon, veteran long-distance ace Irvette van Zyl gave South Africans something to smile about, clinching the women's 42km race.

It was the same old story in the males' category as East Africans stretched their dominance over SA athletes.

Ethiopian Dabeko Dasa (Nedbank Running Club), who was participating in The People's Race for the first time, clocked 2:18:35 to win the race, walking away with R250,000.

Van Zyl stormed to victory, recording the time of 2:34:01 to lift the gloom over SA athletes at The People's Race that was in its 26th year.

It was the 32-year-old's third Soweto Marathon success in succession.