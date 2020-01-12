Ngcobo and Nethunzwi cherish the experience on fairway, despite missing SA Open cut

The bitter taste of disappointment at not reaching his paramount goal of making the cut at the South African Open at the Randpark Golf Club may sting for now, but Thabiso Ngcobo says the entire experience will nonetheless remain invaluable.

Ngcobo was one of the young golfers who received invitations from tournament sponsor, the City of Joburg, who committed to extending invitations to amateur golfers to get a taste of international-tournament experience in the first two to three years of its sponsorship of the Open.

Despite the 26-year old turning professional in the past four years, he, much like the others who were invited to participate, still need to gain more experience playing the game at the highest level.

"I was feeling disappointed that I didn't make the cut. But as I reflect, I know the experience of being here was great. Practising and playing with the level of players I played with in both rounds was great," Ngcobo said.

"The highlight for me has to be feeling the support from South African fans who came out to support us to play well. People I didn't even know came to tell me that they came out to watch me play. And to congratulate me on my play. So that was wonderful to feel the support," said Ngcobo, who hails from Centurion and plays for Pretoria Country Club.