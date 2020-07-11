Homes demolished as storm hits Cape Town

The City of Cape Town Anti-land Invasion Unit accompanied by law enforcement demolished five shacks at a site called Xakabantu in Vrygrond, in the rain on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday morning, most of the people whose shacks were demolished had left the area to find shelter.

GroundUp found a small group of people helping to rebuild Asavela Mqhokweni’s home. He had lived in the shack since April. He is 29 and unemployed. He said he just stood and watched as his shack was demolished, because he did not want to get arrested.

On Thursday night he sheltered beneath what was left of his flattened shack as the storm hit.

“We are very angry because there is no-one that should be out of their house in this rain,” said Nomapha Marcus, who runs the local soup kitchen in Xakabantu for Vrygrond United 4 Change.