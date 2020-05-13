Olympic champion and 400m world record-holder Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou‚ 100m Commonwealth Champion Akani Simbine‚ boxer Hekkie Budler and golfer Fichardt Darren are among a list of top SA sport stars and coaches who have benefited from government’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Athletes who are notably absent on the list of beneficiaries are double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya‚ long jumper and former world champion Luvo Manyonga and former WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete.

The long list from the department of sport is dominated by athletes‚ boxers and golfers but it also covers those who participate in the disciplines of equestrian‚ netball‚ surfing‚ fencing‚ gymnastics‚ canoeing‚ tennis and triathlon.

Athletes belonging to the South African Sports Association for Physically Disabled (SASPD) and those who represent the various South African Football Association (Safa) national teams have also benefited.

In April sports minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the R150 million relief fund for the sector in a bid to soften the heavy economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic after the cancellation or suspension of sporting events.

The department said that the monies due to athletes who meet the qualifying criteria will be capped at R20 000.

Banyana player Matlou confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that she received her money on Friday and it has come in handy as she has been idling at home without income.

“I got the money last week Friday and it is going to be of great help to me because things are tough at the moment‚" she said.

"I want to thank our government for helping us during these difficult times. At the moment I am training alone at home because I don’t want to gain weight and struggle when we are called back to play football again.”

Other notable athletes who have benefited from the fund are long jumper Ruswahl Samaai‚ former Comrades Marathon winner Bongimusa Mthembu‚ golfer Lombard Zander and boxers Thabiso Mchunu and Kevin Lerena.

Triathlete Henri Schoeman‚ who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games‚ is one of the athletes who have benefited from the fund.

All the beneficiaries:

EQUESTRIAN: Chad Cunningham‚ Nicola Mohr

NETBALL: Ine Maree Venter‚ Khanyisa Chawane‚ Pumza Maweni‚ Rome Dreyer‚ Sigrid Burger‚ Shadine Van Der Merwe‚ Karla Pretorius‚ Zanele Vimbela

SURFING: Tanika Hoffman‚ Shuan Solomons‚ Tasha Mentasti‚ Kai Linder‚ Johnathan Hutchison

FENCING: Andrei Mikhailovich‚ Mkhatshwa Hawkins‚ Joseph Maluleke‚ Galukhin Mikhail‚ Pavel Tychler‚ Juliana Rose Barrett‚ Gunter Barry Schröder

SASAPD: Hilton Langenhoven‚ Hamman Reindhardt‚ Anrune Weyers‚ Suzanne Ferreira‚ Raymond Julius‚ Jason Sewanyana‚ Daniel Damon‚ Cathy Landsberg‚ Charl du Toit‚ Dyan Buis‚ Mpumelelo Mhlangu‚ Jonathan Ntutu‚ Louzanne Coetzee‚ Johanna Pretoruis‚ Zanele Situ

SAFA: Amanda Mthandi‚ Bongeka Gamede‚ Cameron Cox‚ Kaylin Swart‚ Kholosa Biyana‚ Leandra Smeda‚ Lebohang Ramalepe‚ Lorraine Makhoali‚ Mapaseka Mpuru‚ Pride Nthite‚ Robyn Moodaly‚ Shilene Booysen‚ Tiisetso Makhubela‚ Xiluva Tshabalala‚ Monde Hlatswayo‚ Noxolo Cesane‚ Nomvula Kgoale‚ Neliswa Luthuli‚ Noko Matlou‚ Jessica Williams‚ Eloise Bowers

ATHLETICS: Frans Melikhaya‚ Nolene Conrad‚ Conradie Jacobus‚ Mmone Mohau‚ Glenrose Xaba‚ Adams Luxolo‚ Bosman Charne‚ Bield Taylon‚ Zeney Van Der Walt‚ Ruan De Vries‚ Khotso Mokoena‚ Shaun Bownes‚ Qhina Mthandazo‚ Paul Corries‚ Monareng Thembo‚ Roto Thando‚ Tshite Tshepo‚ Gardeo Isaacs‚ Gift Leotlela‚ Victor Hogan‚ Samuel Sepeng‚ Gerrit Young‚ Anaso Jobodwana‚ Thulani Mabida‚ Lebo Phalula‚ Rikenette Steenkamp‚ Mazibuko Mthokozisi‚ Clarence Munyai‚ Goodman Thaba‚ Emile Erasmus‚ Theodor Young‚ Owen Van Niekerk‚ Maryna Van Niekerk‚ Sandile Mthembu‚ Karin Le Roux‚ Nick Bester‚ Oliver Mundell‚ Hendrick Ramaala‚ Edwin Khonkhobe‚ Sanelisiwe Mbanjwa‚ Edward Mothibi‚ Zolile Makwayiba‚ Khumo Kotsedi‚ Siyabonga Sakwe‚ Nkosikhona Mhlakwane‚ Desmond Mokgobu‚ Kabelo Seboko‚ Lindsay Hanekom‚ Moondisi Mthethwa‚ Edwin Pule‚ Antonio Farmer‚ Ranti Dikgale‚ Hanlie Murray‚ Makhosonke Mhlongo‚ Dylon Cotter‚ Tebogo Mamatu‚ Wayne Snyman‚ Hamman Le Roux‚ Wenda Nel‚ Irvette Van Blerk‚ JovanVan Vuuren‚ Collen Mulaudzi‚ Marc Mundell‚ Bongimusa Mthembu‚ Rynardt Van Rensburg‚ Thapelo Phora‚ Prinsloo Werner‚ Simon Magakwe‚ Lesiba Mashele‚ Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Chederick Van Wyk‚ Thandolwenkosi Dlodlo‚ Lynique Prinsloo‚ Akani Simbine‚ Ruswahl Samaai‚ Sibusiso Nzima‚ Annie Bothma‚ Zazini Sokwakhana‚ Rantso Mokopane‚ Gerda Steyn‚ Ndumiso Sokhela‚ Sunette Viljoen‚ Juan Van Deventer‚ Cornel Fredericks‚ Antonio Alkana‚ Lebogang Phalula

CANOEING: Bridgitte Hartley‚ Daniel Graham

BOXING: Nkululeko Mhlongo‚ Joshua Pretorious‚ Nkosinathi Spelmandla‚ Siboniso Gonya‚ Cleutus Mbhele‚ Ntethelelo Nkosi‚ Mduduzi Mzimela‚ Sanele Maduna‚ Smiso Buthelezi‚ Lindokuhle Dlamini‚ Thysee Brandon‚ Boyd Allen‚ Tristan Webb‚ Roarke Knapp‚ Jabulani Makhense‚ Ricardo Malajika‚ Cyprian Ndaba‚ Thulani Mbenge‚ Hector Budler‚ Khaya Busakwe‚ Bheki Mahlangu‚ Lyten Gloss‚ Khayalethu Mbedje‚ Kabasile Tshabalala‚ Cayden Webb‚ Rirothe Randima‚ Konanani Mutavhatsindi‚ Thembani Mbangata‚ Abdulaziz Kunert‚ Ruhan Louw‚ Wade Hammond‚ Juan Roux‚ Sean Stacey‚ Fenyes Robert‚ Marc Subramoney‚ Cain Dube‚ Sabelo Nkosi‚ Sphesihle Mntungwa‚ Sanele Msimango‚ Mpilo Cele‚ Sthabiso Shabangu‚ Doctor Ntsele‚ Mfundisi Ngema‚ Sphelele Myeza‚ Thabiso Mchunu‚ Xolisani Ndogeni‚ Nonina Bukiwe‚ Rowan Campbell‚ Sean Smith‚ Kevin Lerena‚ John Tshabalala‚ Tebogo Molefe‚ Abbey Mnisi‚ Namhla Tyuluba‚ Pumeza Zinakile‚ Simon Xamalashe

SANABO: Mlandeleni Mqibisa‚ Thandolwethu Mathiba‚ Zimisele Khomo‚ Sinethemba Blom‚ Makofane Gilbert

GOLF: Ahlers Jaco‚ Albertse Louis‚ Barker Kyle‚ Becker-Frankel Anna‚ Basson Dwayne‚ Bekker Oliver‚ Bregman Stacy Lee‚ Bremner Merrick‚ Buhai Ashleigh‚ Burmester Dean‚ Coetzee Bryon‚ Conradie Estiaan‚ Conradie Ruan‚ Da Silva Adilson‚ De Decker Andre‚ De Jager Louis‚ De Kock Allister‚ Diab Jason‚ Dreyer Juran‚ Du Preez James Hart‚ Fichardt Darren‚ Filippi Luca‚ Fisher Trevor‚ Garcia Nicole‚ Groenewald Vaughn‚ Grosskopf Madeleen‚ Harvey Lynne‚ Higgo Garrick‚ Hollick Michael‚ Hugo Jean‚ Kaminski Rupert‚ Korb Ruan‚ Kruger Jbe‚ Kruyswijk Jacques‚ Lewthwaite Lejan‚ Lombard Zander‚ Lupini Roberto‚ Mavundla Thandazo‚ Mazibuko Irvin‚ Mazibuko Makhetha‚ Mc Callum Tandi‚ McIntyre David‚ Meyer Breyten‚ Michael Anthony‚ Molloyi Tumelo‚ Moralee Cameron‚ Mowat Callum‚ Mwandla Siyanda‚ Nel Andre‚ Norris Shaun‚ Nortje Frederik‚ Petersen Derick‚ Redman Jacob‚ Roets Jason‚

Roos Jake‚ Rowe Lyle‚ Samu Ivana‚ Simon Thabang‚ Smit Monique‚ Smith Jason‚ Strydom JP‚ Swanepoel Chris‚ Thimba Toto‚ Ulrich Van den berg‚ Divan Van den Heever‚ Petrus Van der Merwe‚ Rourke Van der Spuy‚ Jacobus Van Zyl‚ Vaughan Bradford‚ MJ Vljoen‚ Williamson Andrew‚ Wilsnach Quintin‚ Myeki Zethu

GYMNASTICS: Caitlin Rooskrantz‚ Naveen Daries‚ Mammule Rankoe

TENNIS: Alwande Skhosana‚ Amos Magagula

TRIATHLON: Wian Sullwald‚ Richard Murray‚ Henri Schoeman‚ Henrie Michael Schoeman‚ Gillian Sanders