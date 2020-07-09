Colleagues and journalists remember legendary journalist Louis Mazibuko

“When Doctor was leaving they told him that I wanted to speak to him and he said he ‘doesn’t speak to the media’ and drove off.

“I went back to the office and wrote a little story about that maintenance thing‚ which came out on Sunday and one of the first people that Doctor called was Figo to say‚ ‘What’s is going on?’.

“Figo had that kind of influence amongst people in football and he was one of the guys who was always available to have a quick chat with.

“I remember doing a few colour pieces of the Soweto derby at the old FNB Stadium and he would be there throughout the game but you never saw him at the press box. He was too busy socialising‚ but he would have a match report the next day and when you read it he hadn’t missed anything.

“He was a larger than life character‚ a journo from the past who was about mischief. His match reports where always meant to have an effect on the reader and the immortal line that everyone will remember is when writing a match report his intro was that‚ ‘The game took off like a stolen car’.

“Ours was a strange situation at the end because I started knowing him as an intern but ended up being his boss in group sports. He was close to the end of his career by then.”

Former sports editor of Sunday Times Colin Bryden said: “Louis Mazibuko was a delightful colleague. He always had a smile on his face and he seemed to know everyone in football.

“In the days before cellphones I seldom knew what he was up to but I like to think he was spending time with his contacts because he would usually turn up in time to provide a story.

“One of the old school of journalists. He will be missed.”

Friend and former Sunday Times colleague Thomas Kwenaite said: “Louis was a kind-hearted person and he was one of the best writers of his generation. He never wanted to upset anybody and he was friends with everybody.

“He loved his drink and he used to sneak out of the office and at the weekend. He always wanted to attend matches in Orlando or around Johannesburg because he wanted to go and join the boys after the match.

“He was a reliable kind of a guy because when he had an assignment‚ he would carry it out to its conclusion.