Rulani Mokwena reports for Sundowns training in Rustenburg

Rulani Mokwena has arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns’ mini-training camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg to start his second spell at the club.

The Brazilians confirmed Mokwena’s sensational return to Chloorkop this week where he took his first steps into professional coaching under Pitso Mosimane after impressing in the junior structures.

Mokwena has resumed his post as assistant coach, joining the highly experienced Sundowns coaching team led by Mosimane. He will be the second assistant after Manqoba Mngqithi while Wendell Robinson remains the goalkeeper coach.

Mokwena assisted Mosimane at Sundowns between 2014 and 2017 before he joined Orlando Pirates, where he was an assistant to Serb Milutin Sredojević for two years and briefly worked with German head coach Josef Zinnbauer.