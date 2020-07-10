Rulani Mokwena reports for Sundowns training in Rustenburg
Rulani Mokwena has arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns’ mini-training camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg to start his second spell at the club.
The Brazilians confirmed Mokwena’s sensational return to Chloorkop this week where he took his first steps into professional coaching under Pitso Mosimane after impressing in the junior structures.
Mokwena has resumed his post as assistant coach, joining the highly experienced Sundowns coaching team led by Mosimane. He will be the second assistant after Manqoba Mngqithi while Wendell Robinson remains the goalkeeper coach.
Mokwena assisted Mosimane at Sundowns between 2014 and 2017 before he joined Orlando Pirates, where he was an assistant to Serb Milutin Sredojević for two years and briefly worked with German head coach Josef Zinnbauer.
The New ℕ𝕠𝕣𝕞𝕒𝕝.⚽#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Ug5EVa7B1w— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 9, 2020
Earlier this season, he was loaned out to Chippa United before the Covid-19-enforced break, where he was in charge for only one game. The Port Elizabeth club did not extend his contract when it ended last month.
Pirates also chose not to exercise the option to extend his contract when it came to an end in June.
At Chippa, Mokwena was in charge for only one match, a goalless draw against Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg before the season was suspended because of Covid-19 in mid-March.
Sundowns' Prodigal Son Returns.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 8, 2020
📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/ymn9yRHCPt
Sundowns are conducting their non-contact training in Rustenburg as they prepare to chase Kaizer Chiefs for what would be Downs’ 10th Premier Division championship when the season resumes. When the season was suspended more than 100 days ago, table-toppers Chiefs were leading second-placed Sundowns by four points on the table, having played one match more.
