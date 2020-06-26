Coach Rulani Mokwena 'eyes return to Sundowns'

After his loan spell at Chippa United ended unceremoniously this week, Rulani Mokwena is said to be hoping to return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokwena had joined Chippa on an unprecedented loan from Orlando Pirates in March.

The Soweto-born mentor only managed one game, a goalless stalemate at Bidvest Wits the same month he was appointed, before Covid-19 wrecked havoc on the current campaign.

Mokwena now finds himself in a position of disfavour as his Pirates contract is also said to be lapsing at the end of the month, having joined the Buccaneers as then coach Milutin Sredojevic's deputy in 2017.

In reasoning why they opted against retaining Mokwena, Chippa through their COO Lukhanyo Mzizi, as quoted by Sowetan's sister newspaper The Herald, Chippa said: "In the midst of uncertainty and in spite of everything, including the announcement by the sports [arts and culture] minister [Nathi Mthethwa], we as a club were uncertain as to when we will return to play.

"His [Mokwena's] representatives kept enquiring to make sure they were certain about his future, we needed to let them know."