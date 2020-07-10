'Rulani's Downs return might fix our relationship', father says

Rulani Mokwena's father Julius "KK" Sono is optimistic that his son's return to Mamelodi Sundowns will improve their relationship, revealing they were not in constant contact when he was at Orlando Pirates.

Mokwena rejoined Sundowns on Wednesday following his unsuccessful stay at Pirates.

Sono revealed that their relationship had been poor since Mokwena left Sundowns three years ago. This was because of the feud between Sono and Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza, which saw KK file papers in court over the ownership of the club in 2015.

Sono, who has since made peace with that, is delighted at his son's latest move.

"That's an outstanding decision. It will settle his mind out of Orlando Pirates dispute between dad and Irvin Khoza," Sono told Sowetan yesterday.

"I'm very happy that he went to join Sundowns. It won't create an enemy between me and my son anymore because he is neutral and he is going to prove himself where he is now with Pitso Mosimane.

"While he was with Sundowns back in the days, he used to visit me most of the time, but at Pirates, since he was hired, I only met him at funerals. Other than that, we were communicating via a telephone."