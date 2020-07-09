Mokwena rejoins Sundowns as assistant

As Sowetan reported two weeks ago, Rulani Mokwena's return to Mamelodi Sundowns has now been officially conformed.

Sundowns last night issued a statement saying Mokwena would rejoin the team, having left the Brazilians in 2017 to join Orlando Pirates as assistant coach. He was lately working at Chippa United having been sent there on loan by Pirates.

"Mokwena will travel to Rustenburg to join the Brazilians in camp as soon as he has received the results for his Covid-19 test," Sundowns said in their statement posted on the club's website.. "If everything goes according to plan, he will join the team by the end of this week. The experienced Mokwena spent more than three years with Sundowns before embarking on a journey to coach some of the competitive sides in the PSL.