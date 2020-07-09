Mokwena rejoins Sundowns as assistant
As Sowetan reported two weeks ago, Rulani Mokwena's return to Mamelodi Sundowns has now been officially conformed.
Sundowns last night issued a statement saying Mokwena would rejoin the team, having left the Brazilians in 2017 to join Orlando Pirates as assistant coach. He was lately working at Chippa United having been sent there on loan by Pirates.
"Mokwena will travel to Rustenburg to join the Brazilians in camp as soon as he has received the results for his Covid-19 test," Sundowns said in their statement posted on the club's website.. "If everything goes according to plan, he will join the team by the end of this week. The experienced Mokwena spent more than three years with Sundowns before embarking on a journey to coach some of the competitive sides in the PSL.
"The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe welcomed Mokwena back home to the Sundowns family as the Club looks to reinforce the technical team as they continue to aspire to dominate in the CAF Champions League to earn the second star. Mokwena will add a new dimension to our already accomplished technical team and will make a valuable contribution to Sundowns," the club added.
The 33-year-old mentor was clubless after leaving Chippa as the Chilli Boys decided against entering into negotiations for a new contract when his loan agreement from Pirates expired.
Mokwena's three-year Bucs deal lapsed at the end of June. He was Mosimane's assistant when Sundowns won the 2016 CAF Champions League before he was poached by Pirates to serve as Milutin Sredojevic assistant. He referred Sowetan to his agent when approached for comment.
