South Africa

R100,000 high-grade dagga seized in Cape Town's southern suburbs

By staff Reporter - 07 July 2020 - 10:08
'High-grade' dagga worth about R100,000 was seized at a house in Diep River, Cape Town, on July 6 2020.
Image: City of Cape Town

Dagga worth about R100,000 was seized at a house in Cape Town's southern suburbs on Monday night, said Cape Town metro police.

“Officers received a tip-off about drug-dealing at a house in Diep River, and while doing observations, they noticed two men leaving with a shoebox,” spokesperson Ruth Solomons said on Tuesday.

The box contained “high-grade” dagga worth R10,000 and the men admitted they bought it at the house.

After obtaining permission to search the house, “officers found 18 glass jars of high-grade dagga with an estimated street value of R100,000, as well as nearly R3,000 in cash and a hardcover book detailing transactions”, said Solomons.

Three suspects, aged 30, 31 and 44, were detained at Diep River police station.

