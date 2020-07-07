R100,000 high-grade dagga seized in Cape Town's southern suburbs
Dagga worth about R100,000 was seized at a house in Cape Town's southern suburbs on Monday night, said Cape Town metro police.
“Officers received a tip-off about drug-dealing at a house in Diep River, and while doing observations, they noticed two men leaving with a shoebox,” spokesperson Ruth Solomons said on Tuesday.
The box contained “high-grade” dagga worth R10,000 and the men admitted they bought it at the house.
After obtaining permission to search the house, “officers found 18 glass jars of high-grade dagga with an estimated street value of R100,000, as well as nearly R3,000 in cash and a hardcover book detailing transactions”, said Solomons.
Three suspects, aged 30, 31 and 44, were detained at Diep River police station.
