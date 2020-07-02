Cape Town City become the first Premier Soccer League club to return to controlled training

Cape Town City became the first Premier Soccer League (PSL) club to return to controlled training on Thursday after the Mother City side met the coronavirus health and safety requirements.

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and last week the sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave permission for non-contact and contact sport to resume training.

“The club has received clearance to commence full training in accordance with return to training directive.

"Congrats to management who have worked around the clock to ensure we are one of the first PSL clubs to be fully Covid compliant‚” said the club on Thursday.