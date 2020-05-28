Safa puts one over PSL

The view of the SA Football Association that local football games cannot resume under the current coronavirus pandemic appears to have prevailed in the joint task team that was formed by the local league and the mother body.

A fortnight ago, Safa and the PSL's joint liaison committee (JLC) formed a task team, which looked into the feasibility of the return of games.

Prior to the formation of the JLC, Safa's position was that games can only return under lockdown level 1, while the PSL pushed for games to return as soon as possible.

The task team was given 14 days, which expired on Tuesday, to compile a report for the JLC. The report is complete and according to sources, Safa appears to have triumphed.

Safa had the upper hand in the six-member task team as Sowetan has learnt that the chairperson was Safa's national executive member Poobalan Govindasamy.

Their position was further strengthened after President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that SA would move to lockdown level 3 from June 1 but sports activities would remain prohibited.

"In the end Safa felt vindicated because government also felt that games cannot return. Our view was never about being vindictive but it was about putting safety of the players first," a source said.