Mandla 'Shoes' Mazibuko joins the chorus for Danny Jordaan to call it quits

South Africa Schools Football Association (Sasfa) president Mandla "Shoes" Mazibuko has added to calls for Safa president Danny Jordaan to step aside and allow for an independent investigation to look into serious allegations against him.

In the past month, explosive letters from two former Safa chief executives have painted a picture of an organisation in tatters and accused Jordaan, its president, of turning it into his personal fiefdom.

"The allegations against Danny are shocking. What's needed is a forensic audit. The NEC and all the vice-presidents must ask him to clear his name and an independent tribunal must be set up," Mazibuko told Sowetan.

"These allegations must be tested. There must be an investigation and we must get to the truth. We must also find out if PwC is still the auditor and they must tell us what is going on. The auditor must give an answer on these allegations."

Former acting CEO Gay Mokoena was the first to allege administrative abuses and last weekend a letter from former CEO Dennis Mumble, who served from 2013-2018, lists what he calls abusive practices by Jordaan. In a report in City Press yesterday, Mumble went further and called for Jordaan's resignation.