Mandla 'Shoes' Mazibuko joins the chorus for Danny Jordaan to call it quits
South Africa Schools Football Association (Sasfa) president Mandla "Shoes" Mazibuko has added to calls for Safa president Danny Jordaan to step aside and allow for an independent investigation to look into serious allegations against him.
In the past month, explosive letters from two former Safa chief executives have painted a picture of an organisation in tatters and accused Jordaan, its president, of turning it into his personal fiefdom.
"The allegations against Danny are shocking. What's needed is a forensic audit. The NEC and all the vice-presidents must ask him to clear his name and an independent tribunal must be set up," Mazibuko told Sowetan.
"These allegations must be tested. There must be an investigation and we must get to the truth. We must also find out if PwC is still the auditor and they must tell us what is going on. The auditor must give an answer on these allegations."
Former acting CEO Gay Mokoena was the first to allege administrative abuses and last weekend a letter from former CEO Dennis Mumble, who served from 2013-2018, lists what he calls abusive practices by Jordaan. In a report in City Press yesterday, Mumble went further and called for Jordaan's resignation.
In his damning letter, which Sowetan first reported about on Wednesday, Mumble accused Jordaan of being a tyrant who is "abusive, intimidating, intolerant personality and a propensity of a president who delights in belittling people in public".
Mazibuko is mentioned in the letter where Mumble said: "Dr Jordaan, with most of his followers, then actively undertook to isolate Mr Mazibuko from Safa structures."
Mazibuko contested Jordaan for the Safa presidency in 2013 and has an on-going litigation against the federation after it changed the constitution to remove Sasfa as the oversight body for school's football.
"The loser here is football and our kids and not me. That's what I was trying to tell people. Sponsors are running away because they do not want to be associated with these things," he said. "This is an opportunity to cleanse football once and for all. This is not about personalities or cults."
Mazibuko urged the national executive committee of Safa to act. "I know there are people of substance in that NEC. They need to stand up and clean up. They have a fiduciary responsibility to act because if they do not do so then our football will suffer.
"I know there are people there in the NEC who are compromised..."
