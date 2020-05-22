Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane rejected local and international offers during negotiations for his contract renewal with club president Patrice Motsepe over the past few months.

Mosimane‚ who signed a new bumper deal to keep him at Chloorkop for the next four years‚ said offers for him have always been there locally and internally but he chose to stay at Sundowns where he is loved.

“Offers have been there‚ I have had offers all the time and some of those offers are from here in South Africa‚” he said.

“I am telling you but I am not going to mention the names of those teams because some of the things are confidential when you talk to people who approach you. You get humbled but you don’t get distracted.

“Coach Steve Komphela said something that‚ ‘Don’t envy your neighbours because they have something going on for them. Look after what you have and work with that because if you are happy with what you have you will never be looking on the other side’.

“Your family is your family. I can’t swap my family with yours and you can’t swap your family with mine because what you have is what you have. Stay where you are and where you are loved. Stay where you feel good‚ stay where you are supported.”

Mosimane said boxees have been ticked and his overall happy with his new contract and that Sundowns will give the Caf Champions League another go next season.