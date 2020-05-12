Thela Ngobeni regrets his frustrating Sundowns stint

Thela Ngobeni has described his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns as frustrating, yet it gave him life lessons.

The Highlands Park goalkeeper said his current team are going to reap the benefits of his renewed love for the game.

Ngobeni ended his five-year unhappy stay at Sundowns when he joined the Lions of the North at the beginning of the season.

He finished the previous campaign without making a single appearance while Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, and Reyaad Pieterse all played to add to his frustration.

"It wasn't easy, to be honest, you just stay positive take every day as it comes; it was frustrating," Ngobeni reflected.

"As soon as you commit yourself in terms of signing a contract, you have to keep on fighting. It was frustrating, I don't want to lie.

"Also, the fact that you will see goalkeepers coming in and given opportunities to play and you are just waiting and waiting... that's where I think I got more frustrated.