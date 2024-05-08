Soccer

Downs' 7th title a product of good recruits and depth

How Rulani’s boys ensured chasing pack is left behind

08 May 2024 - 08:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Sundowns is one of the best-performing players this season and is chasing the top goal scorer gong. He has scored 12 goals.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

As Mamelodi Sundowns have already wrapped up the championship with six games to spare, we analyse how the Tshwane heavyweights managed to once again stand head and shoulders above the rest for the seventh time on the bounce. 

Consistency

Coach Rulani Mokwena has made Sundowns consistent throughout the season. Even when they are not playing well, they still manage to grind results. They remain the only team unbeaten in the league after 24 matches, with 19 victories and five draws, and will be highly motivated to go the entire season without a defeat.

Inconsistency of their rivals

Sundowns' closest rivals Stellenbosch started slow and only picked up towards the middle of the season and by that time, the champions had already opened a huge gap. Orlando Pirates, who were tipped to challenge them this season, were blowing hot and cold and only found form this year, but it has proved to be too little too late.

Smart recruitment 

New players like Lucas Ribeiro Costa settled in well and quickly. Costa, who is one of the best-performing players this season and chasing the top goal scorer, has contributed 12 goals and provided four assists in league matches. Thembinkosi Lorch and Tashreeq Mathews, who both joined in January, have added value to the club too. Mathews has already scored four goals, with Lorch netting two in the league. 

Tight defence

Only nine goals have been conceded and 47 scored on their way to winning the title. Their defence has been stingy and have not allowed teams to create easy scoring opportunities and this is why they have been solid. They are also the best-scoring team and even when striker Peter Shalulile (six goals) was not scoring enough, goals were coming from other players. Lesiba Nku, Marcelo Allende, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokeona, Junior Mendieta and Aubrey Modiba have all contributed.

Depth

While other key players like Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala and Modiba didn't play much like the previous season, coach Mokwena was able to spread the load across the whole team so as not to burn out. Those players didn't disappoint as even if they made 11 changes, they still managed to win matches. This is not the case with other teams, who if they rotate their squad, don't get the results.

 

