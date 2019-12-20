Marlon Heugh plays down come back

Highlands Park goalkeeper Marlon Heugh may have reclaimed the No.1 jersey from Thela Ngobeni, but the 29-year-old shot-stopper isn't making a big deal out of that.

Starting Highlands' last four league matches could be an indication that Heugh has really toppled Ngobeni as the first choice shot-stopper.

Heugh had started the Lions of the North's first two league games, but Ngobeni, who joined from Mamelodi Sundowns in the winter, dislodged him until the former recouped his berth in the last four games.

"In our department [the goalkeeping] there's no rivalry. It's not about who's playing, but we put the team first. As long as the team performs, we are all happy," Heugh told Sowetan.

The lad from Kraaifontein, Cape Town, has conceded six goals, keeping two clean-sheets from the six games he's played, while Ngobeni, 30, has leaked nine goals from nine games, also boasting two clean-sheets.