PSL best signings

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 04 September 2019 - 10:11
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa on 04 August 2019.
Image: ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The PSL transfer window has now closed after weeks of activity by the various clubs. Sowetan takes a closer look at the best signings.

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

It's still early days, but the Serbian has shown that he's a baller. Naturally, there would be sceptics especially because he's an unknown foreign player, but the forward has been doing his talking on the field. He may prove to be a great addition for the Glamour Boys.

Siphesihle Ndlovu (Orlando Pirates)

Siphesihle Ndlovu of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Even Sundowns were after him, but the Buccaneers would be delighted to get their hands on the PSL's 2017/18 midfielder and young player of the season. The 22-year-old's future lies abroad.

Thabo Matlaba (Black Leopards)

Thabo Matlaba formerly of Orlando Pirates.
Image: CharlŽ Lombard/Gallo Images

Lidoda Duvha needed a leader and Matlaba, who arrived after a seven-year stint with Pirates, fits the bill. Equally comfortable in defence as in midfield, he also offers the Limpopo outfit a lot more on the field.

Abbubaker Mobara (Cape Town City)

Abbubaker Mobara has returned to his place of birth in Cape Town.
Image: Cape Town City FC/Twitter

The former Pirates man can play in defence and midfield. Mobara has the engine and is committed. The Citizens would most likely get their return in investment.

Mpho Makola (Cape Town City)

Mpho Makola formerly of Orlando Pirates.
The 33-year-old midfielder has been hailed by coach Benni McCarthy as one of the best players around. "Last season I wanted him as I saw he was not playing that many games at Pirates and I said that if the opportunity arose, I would jump at it. I know first-hand the joys of having a player like Mpho behind you. I was still a player at Pirates when he was brought in from Free State Stars (in 2012) and myself, Ndumiso Mabena and Thulasizwe Mbuyane, we just had to make a move and the ball was laid on a platter for you," McCarthy said last month.

Thela Ngobeni (Highlands Park)

Thela Ngobeni will be eager to nail down the number jersey at Highlands Park.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Every time he's played the keeper has looked solid between the sticks. No doubt he had a frustrating spell at Sundowns where he didn't play, but showed his potential when he was out on loan at Free State Stars.

Sammy Seabi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Sammy Seabi formerly of Polokwane City.
Image: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images

It's not going to be an easy adaptation for him coming from Polokwane City, where the midfielder was one of the regulars. The reality, however, is that things are very different at the Tshwane side, where it's difficult to break into the starting XI. Showing the willingness to fight for his place, he's already featured in a few games for the Brazilians.

Fortune Makaringe (Orlando Pirates)

Fortune Makaringe.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

An exciting midfielder, the former school teacher would dazzle in the black and white kit of the Buccaneers. Makaringe had for sometime been keen on a big move and this is a great opportunity for him.

Zitha Macheke (Bidvest Wits)

Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park and Zitha Macheke of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Chippa United at Makhulong Stadium on October 06, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

He's a solid right-back and Chippa would be kicking themselves for losing him on a free. What he brings to the Students is consistency.

Lazarous Kambole(Chiefs)

Lazarous Kambole joined Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season.
Image: BackpagePix

Everyone is on the poor guy's back, criticising him for below par performances so far. That's not surprising at all, because so much is expected from him. After all, he's famous for scoring goals.

