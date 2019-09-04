PSL best signings
The PSL transfer window has now closed after weeks of activity by the various clubs. Sowetan takes a closer look at the best signings.
Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)
It's still early days, but the Serbian has shown that he's a baller. Naturally, there would be sceptics especially because he's an unknown foreign player, but the forward has been doing his talking on the field. He may prove to be a great addition for the Glamour Boys.
Siphesihle Ndlovu (Orlando Pirates)
Even Sundowns were after him, but the Buccaneers would be delighted to get their hands on the PSL's 2017/18 midfielder and young player of the season. The 22-year-old's future lies abroad.
Thabo Matlaba (Black Leopards)
Lidoda Duvha needed a leader and Matlaba, who arrived after a seven-year stint with Pirates, fits the bill. Equally comfortable in defence as in midfield, he also offers the Limpopo outfit a lot more on the field.
Abbubaker Mobara (Cape Town City)
The former Pirates man can play in defence and midfield. Mobara has the engine and is committed. The Citizens would most likely get their return in investment.
Mpho Makola (Cape Town City)
The 33-year-old midfielder has been hailed by coach Benni McCarthy as one of the best players around. "Last season I wanted him as I saw he was not playing that many games at Pirates and I said that if the opportunity arose, I would jump at it. I know first-hand the joys of having a player like Mpho behind you. I was still a player at Pirates when he was brought in from Free State Stars (in 2012) and myself, Ndumiso Mabena and Thulasizwe Mbuyane, we just had to make a move and the ball was laid on a platter for you," McCarthy said last month.
Thela Ngobeni (Highlands Park)
Every time he's played the keeper has looked solid between the sticks. No doubt he had a frustrating spell at Sundowns where he didn't play, but showed his potential when he was out on loan at Free State Stars.
Sammy Seabi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
It's not going to be an easy adaptation for him coming from Polokwane City, where the midfielder was one of the regulars. The reality, however, is that things are very different at the Tshwane side, where it's difficult to break into the starting XI. Showing the willingness to fight for his place, he's already featured in a few games for the Brazilians.
Fortune Makaringe (Orlando Pirates)
An exciting midfielder, the former school teacher would dazzle in the black and white kit of the Buccaneers. Makaringe had for sometime been keen on a big move and this is a great opportunity for him.
Zitha Macheke (Bidvest Wits)
He's a solid right-back and Chippa would be kicking themselves for losing him on a free. What he brings to the Students is consistency.
Lazarous Kambole(Chiefs)
Everyone is on the poor guy's back, criticising him for below par performances so far. That's not surprising at all, because so much is expected from him. After all, he's famous for scoring goals.