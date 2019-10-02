Penalties against Ronwen Williams give Thela Ngobeni sleepless nights

Highlands Park goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni hopes the MTN8 final against SuperSport United does not go to penalties, with a foreboding that his counterpart Ronwen Williams will outshine him.

At Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Highlands will be looking to clinch their first-ever cup in the new era at the expense of SuperSport, who aim to win their second Wafa Wafa title in three years.

"Talking about Ronwen, I think he's a top keeper. He's currently number 1 in the country. I have so much respect for him. But I will try to help my team," said Ngobeni.

"If it comes to penalties, we all know that Ronwen saves penalties left and right. He's far better than most of us. Hopefully it does not go to penalties because it's going to be difficult for us, especially with Ronwen in goal."