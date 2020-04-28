Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana call-up

Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike has warned football players to plan beyond their playing years and invest in education.

Maphike described a footballer’s life as 'a vicious circle that can only be broken by education' and advised players to invest their time in studying.

The former Amakhosi left-back has followed his own advice and is preparing for his examinations in June.

The man affectionately known as 'Teargas' said he took advantage of an opportunity he had back in his playing days to build a solid academic fountain for life after football.

"Football then was not a full-time [job]‚ this afforded me the opportunity to study and play at the same time‚" said the UNISA law student.

"We only trained once a day in the afternoon. I had the whole morning to myself."

The Soweto-born star recalled one of the toughest and most emotional decisions he once faced during his footballing days.

He revealed that he snubbed a Bafana Bafana call-up and opted to complete his Honours Degree in Linguistics and comparative studies.

"It was not a difficult decision but it was an emotional one.

"The country had their expectations and so did I. Unfortunately mine was different from theirs‚" he said.

"It was clear in my mind that I wanted to be an academic and had to complete my studies."