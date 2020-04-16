Nicholus Lukhubeni a beacon of hope for Kraaipan

While becoming a regular tops his short-term wish-list, Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Nicholus Lukhubeni is also determined to be a good role model to the people of his hometown of Kraaipan in the North West.

Lukhubeni, 24, is the second professional footballer from Kraaipan, after troublesome Fusi Moalusi, who used to play for Moroka Swallows in the early 2000s.

Moalusi infamously hogged headlines after being arrested near Mahikeng for allegedly robbing a bank in Kraaipan in 2001.

The scarcity of PSL players from his village inspires the Downs full-back prodigy to make the most of the opportunity of playing professionally, aiming to represent Kraaipan with pride to give fellow locals some hope.

"Where I come from, I am the first person to play in the PSL since Moalusi. People back home look at me as a great example [of the fact] that in life you can achieve your goals irrespective of where you come from," Lukhubeni told Sowetan.