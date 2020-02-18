Anele Ngcongca explains contract delay
Veteran Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has disclosed he's yet to agree to a new contract with the club as the Brazilians aim to offer him only a year's extension, while he hankers for two or more years.
Ngcongca, 32, has four months left on his current Sundowns contract. The erstwhile Bafana Bafana right-back is holding out for his deal to be prolonged by not fewer than two years.
"My agent [Mike Makaab] is busy [negotiating] with Sundowns. To be honest, [the disagreement] is not about money. I can say that it's the number of years we're not agreeing on, I want two and at the moment they've given me one," Ngcongca told Sowetan.
"In Belgium, I played nine seasons for one team [KRC Genk] and when I performed well my contract was extended every time after six months. here [at Sundowns] it's different. I want to secure my future."
Ngcongca, who also turned out for French side Troyes, further suggested a return to Europe was a possibility as well, should Sundowns end up not giving him the two years he wishes for.
"Look, I am experienced enough, if we don't come to the agreement I will see what I'll do. At the moment I am focused on finishing the season, we will take it from there," said Ngcongca, who boasts 94 Downs appearances since joining in 2016.
"I have a great relationship in Europe and I am still in touch with many people there, especially those who're involved in coaching. But at this moment, I am fully focused on the job at hand, that's helping Sundowns win games."
The lad from Cape Town is sidelined by a groin injury, meaning prodigy Nicholus Lukhubeni, who scored the first goal in their 3-0 win over Chippa United at the weekend, is the only fit right-back after Thapelo Morena suffered a season-ending ankle injury a fortnight ago.
Lukhubeni is expected to keep his berth in the starting XI when Sundowns host Bloemfontein Celtic in a league match at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm). Ngcongca has tipped the 23-year-old wing-back to go places.
"... I don't think it's a problem because Nicho [Lukhubeni] is capable of helping the team."
