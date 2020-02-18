Anele Ngcongca explains contract delay

Veteran Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has disclosed he's yet to agree to a new contract with the club as the Brazilians aim to offer him only a year's extension, while he hankers for two or more years.

Ngcongca, 32, has four months left on his current Sundowns contract. The erstwhile Bafana Bafana right-back is holding out for his deal to be prolonged by not fewer than two years.

"My agent [Mike Makaab] is busy [negotiating] with Sundowns. To be honest, [the disagreement] is not about money. I can say that it's the number of years we're not agreeing on, I want two and at the moment they've given me one," Ngcongca told Sowetan.

"In Belgium, I played nine seasons for one team [KRC Genk] and when I performed well my contract was extended every time after six months. here [at Sundowns] it's different. I want to secure my future."

Ngcongca, who also turned out for French side Troyes, further suggested a return to Europe was a possibility as well, should Sundowns end up not giving him the two years he wishes for.