NSPCA probes 'barbaric' videos of live frogs, fish being eaten in 'lockdown challenge'
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCAs) is investigating videos of three South Africans who allegedly ate live animals during a viral lockdown challenge.
After President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented the national lockdown, many people have resorted to various challenges, such as downing raw eggs, to keep themselves amused while cooped up at home.
Thousands of social media users have uploaded videos of themselves downing a glass of raw egg, sugar and a shot of alcohol. Some went as far as downing an entire bottle of whiskey or rum. After posting their videos, social media users nominate and tag friends, challenging them to do the same.
But it appears that some have gone too far.
The NSPCA said they had received “disgusting and barbaric” videos of live animals being consumed.
“We are disgusted that live animals have become the centre of barbaric entertainment at a time where compassion is so desperately needed,” said NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson.
Wilson said the Afrikaans-speaking participants in the videos appeared to have eaten live frogs and fish.
“We urge South Africa to act responsibly, to protect the vulnerable and, most of all, to be kind - no matter the creature.
“We remind the public that cruelty to animals is a criminal offence. We are investigating the videos and looking at our options in terms of prosecutions.”
Some of the "challenges" circulating online have included these:
SA's egg challenge winner 🤧 You can all stop now 😏Posted by South Africa Live on Monday, April 13, 2020
Okay.... Na vele mense gevra het vir my eier challenge video, sal ek dit opsit.. Ek het n baie sensitiewe binnekant en...Posted by Manie Jackson Blad on Monday, April 13, 2020
Eier challenge vir die manne wat sukkel met 1 eiertjiePosted by Willie Stolz on Sunday, April 12, 2020
Die blerrie eier challenge, was genominate deur my neef Christiaan Martin Ludwig Schwartz, en my meisiekind Cornelia...Posted by Corma Blignaut on Tuesday, April 14, 2020
