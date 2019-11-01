Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza in TKO turnaround

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has had a change of heart and is now taking a serious shot at trying to win the Telkom Knockout.

The Chilli Boys play Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

After the team's 2-0 defeat to Highlands Park last Saturday, the Zimbabwean told reporters that the Absa Premiership was his priority.

"We are not going to put much emphasis on that Telkom Cup with our position on the log. We will play against Sundowns and see what happens," Mapeza said at the time.

However, this week he said he would be taking the cup quarterfinal seriously.