Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza in TKO turnaround
Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has had a change of heart and is now taking a serious shot at trying to win the Telkom Knockout.
The Chilli Boys play Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
After the team's 2-0 defeat to Highlands Park last Saturday, the Zimbabwean told reporters that the Absa Premiership was his priority.
"We are not going to put much emphasis on that Telkom Cup with our position on the log. We will play against Sundowns and see what happens," Mapeza said at the time.
However, this week he said he would be taking the cup quarterfinal seriously.
"We are playing a very good team. I think everybody knows Sundowns," the coach said.
"As for our preparations, I can't complain. So far things have been good. Of course we still have some guys who are out and who are injured.
"We have Thabo Rakhale and Mzikayise Mashaba who are still out due to injuries and some other guys who are not feeling well. I hope come Sunday everybody will be OK.
"As for us as a club we are taking this tournament very seriously. Everybody knows our position on the log but now our focus is more on the Telkom Knockout Cup.
"We really want to push and see how far where we will go."
The coach said winning on Sunday would boost the confidence of the players.
"It's always good to reach any final of any cup competition. It's very important for us to go there with a positive attitude and with a winning mentality so that we see ourselves progressing to the next round."
