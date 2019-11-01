Soccer

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza in TKO turnaround

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 01 November 2019 - 12:27
Chippa United playmaker Thabo Rakhale.
Chippa United playmaker Thabo Rakhale.
Image: Lefty Shivambu \ Gallo Images

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has had a change of heart and is now taking a serious shot at trying to win the Telkom Knockout.

The Chilli Boys play Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

After the team's 2-0 defeat to Highlands Park last Saturday, the Zimbabwean told reporters that the Absa Premiership was his priority.

"We are not going to put much emphasis on that Telkom Cup with our position on the log. We will play against Sundowns and see what happens," Mapeza said at the time.

However, this week he said he would be taking the cup quarterfinal seriously.

'I hardly know some of the names of the boys‚' says Chippa coach Mapeza

Norman Mapeza marked his debut as Chippa United coach with a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout on Tuesday but said restoring ...
Sport
1 week ago

"We are playing a very good team. I think everybody knows Sundowns," the coach said.

"As for our preparations, I can't complain. So far things have been good. Of course we still have some guys who are out and who are injured.

"We have Thabo Rakhale and Mzikayise Mashaba who are still out due to injuries and some other guys who are not feeling well. I hope come Sunday everybody will be OK.

"As for us as a club we are taking this tournament very seriously. Everybody knows our position on the log but now our focus is more on the Telkom Knockout Cup.

"We really want to push and see how far where we will go."

The coach said winning on Sunday would boost the confidence of the players.

"It's always good to reach any final of any cup competition. It's very important for us to go there with a positive attitude and with a winning mentality so that we see ourselves progressing to the next round."

Chippa mentor Mapeza becomes the 233rd different coach in the PSL era

Norman Mapeza will become the 233rd different coach to take charge of a club in the Premier Soccer League era‚ which stretches back to 1996‚ when he ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

New coach Mapeza’s target for Chippa United is survival

Norman Mapeza says his main priority is to turn around the flagging fortunes of Chippa United and save the Port Elizabeth-based club from relegation.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Mapeza puts faith ‘in God’s hands’‚ but his fate in Chippa Mpengesi’s

Newly-appointed Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is not fazed at the frequency at which club owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi pulls the trigger on ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X