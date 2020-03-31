Keeper De Jong chooses family over Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has accepted goalkeeper Boy de Jong's decision to dump the club in favour of a return home in Holland amid the coronavirus pandemic.

De Jong, who turns 26 in two weeks' time, had joined Stellenbosch in July from Belgian outfit Anderlecht. The Dutchman played 17 Absa Premiership games and conceded 23 goals, with only six clean sheets.

As Covid-19 continues to spread worldwide, De Jong asked Stellenbosch to terminate his contract last week, so he could go back to the Netherlands and be with his new family.

"He [De Jong] recently got married, he's got a young daughter. So, it was concerning for him to be away from his family, with the coronavirus pandemic getting out of hand globally. It eventually got clear that flights to the Netherlands were going to be cancelled, so he wasn't sure whenever he was going to be able to go back home," Barker detailed to Sowetan yesterday.