Will new PSL signings bring back the spark?

On paper Orlando Pirates may appear to have made the best signings, but are they the right players to help them win the 2019/2020 Absa Premiership?

Bucs have been the runners-up in the last two seasons, with Mamelodi Sundowns winning it on both occasions.

While the Brazilians have been quiet in terms of player recruits, Pirates had snapped up 10 players at the time of writing. Questions have been raised on a few areas in Pirates' team, especially in goalkeeping, defence and striking departments.

In response, Pirates have beefed up their squad by signing French goalkeeper Joris Delle, who was previously on the books of Dutch outfit, Feyenoord. They haven't done much in defence with only left-back Bongani Sam coming in from Bloemfontein Celtic. In attack, Gabadinho Mhango has joined from Bidvest Wits.

All these players may not come in and hit the ground running. Mhango, for example, played just 12 league games and scored a paltry three goals for the Clever Boys last season.

Whether Pirates have done enough remains to be seen and the answer would come at the end of the season to see if they finally get the better of Sundowns.

Sundowns, however, are no ordinary team with players like Hlompho Kekana and Gaston Sirino in their ranks.

Pitso Mosimane's charges will kick off their season with a home clash against neighbours SuperSport United on Saturday. Pirates host Bloemfontein Celtic the same day.

Pirates' archrivals Kaizer Chiefs will also be looking to challenge the Tshwane side for the coveted league crown.

Amakhosi, like Pirates, have been trophyless for a number of seasons and would be desperate to celebrate their 50 years of existence - formed in 1970 - with some silverware.

Wits, Cape Town City and SuperSport United will undoubtedly also fancy their chances in the title race.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City will also be under the spotlight.

From the signings across all the teams, the one thing that's evident is that most appear to have done good business.

PSL Tranfers

AMAZULU

Andre de Jong (Eastern Suburbs, Australia), Lehlohonolo Majoro (Wits)

BAROKA

Gerald Phiri Junior (Ajax), Denwin Farmer (Maritzburg), Richard Mbulu (Costa Do Sol, Mozambique), Sbonelo Ngubane, Khulekani Madondo (both Richards Bay), Manuel Kambala (UD Songo, Mozambique), Kamohelo Mogaswa, Mfanafuthi Shozi (both University of Pretoria), Lloyd Kazapua (Maccabi)

BIDVEST WITS

Zitha Macheke (Chippa), Phathutshedzo Nange, Ivan Mahangwahaya (both Leopards), Prince Nxumalo, Brandon Petersen (both Ajax), Carl Lark (Rygersdal), Sameehg Doutie (IFK Värnamo, Sweden), Siyanda Zwane (Arrows), Joseph Douhadji (Adana Dermirspor, Turkey), Kenneth Sebastian (Sanjoanense, Portugal)

BLACK LEOPARDS

Thuso Phala (SuperSport), Thabo Matlaba (Pirates), Mogakolodi Ngele, Siyabonga Zulu (both Sundowns), Jonas Mendes (Académico de Viseu, Portugal), Mumuni Abubakar (Royal Eagles)

BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC

Sera Motebang (Matlama, Lesotho), Harris Tchilimbou (FS Stars), Siphelele Luthuli (Ubuntu), Sello Matjila (Polokwane), Mondli Mpoto (SuperSport), Andile Fikizolo (Royal Eagles), Jackson Mabokgwane (Pirates), Aviwe Nyamende (Shumba academy), Tumiso Mogakwe, Tumelo Njoti (both Celtic development)

CAPE TOWN CITY

Tashreeq Morris (Ajax), Abbubaker Mobara (Pirates)

CHIPPA UNITED

Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo (both FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Mzikayise Mashaba (Sundowns), Diamond Thopola, Sandile Mthethwa, Meshack Maphangule (all Pirates), Augustine Kwem, Patrick Tignyemb (Celtic), Lehlogonolo Masalesa (Leopards), Silas Phumlani Mazila (Cosmos)

GOLDEN ARROWS

Gladwin Shitolo (Pirates)

HIGHLANDS PARK

Thela Ngobeni (Sundowns), Limbikani Mzava, Wayde Jooste (both Arrows), Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane), Makhehlene Makhaula (FS Stars), Marks Munyai (Leopards)

KAIZER CHIEFS

Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United, Zambia), Kearyn Baccus (Melbourne City, Australia), James Kotei (Simba, Tanzania), Samir Nurkovic (Kormano, Slovakia)

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Mauricio Affonso (Alianza Lima, Peru), Habib Kyombo (Singida, Tanzania), Nyiko Mobbie (FS Stars)

MARITZBURG UNITED

Gabriel Nyoni (Caps United, Zimbabwe), Kwanda Mngonyama, Judas Moseamedi (both CT City), Yusuf Jappie (FS Stars), Phumlani Ntshangase, Daylon Claasen (Wits), Dan Morgan, Micah Lea'alafa (both Auckland City, New Zealand)

ORLANDO PIRATES

Joris Delle (Feyenoord, Netherlands), Gabadinho Mhango (Wits), Austin Muwowo (Nkana, Zambia), Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam, Tshegofatso Mabasa (all Celtic), Tebogo Tlolane (Chippa), Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu (both Maritzburg)

POLOKWANE CITY

Cyril Chibwe (Cosmos)

STELLENBOSCH UNITED

Morgan Gould (SuperSport), Marc van Heerden (AmaZulu), Boy de Jong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Diego Franco (University of Pretoria), Tshireletso Motsogi (Wits University), Inga Nyeleka (Ajax), Dillan Solomons (Royal Eagles), Zimo Brenner, Waseem Isaacs, Kristopher Bergman (all Ubuntu), Mpho Matsi (CT City), Dickson Afoakwa (NK Triglav Kranj, Slovenia)

SUPERSPORT UNITED

Kudakwashe Mahachi and Thamsanqa Gabuza (both Pirates), Jesse Donn (Ubuntu)