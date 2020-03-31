Why Olympic delay is big blow to SA stars

While there is no doubt that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the Covid-19 pandemic has disappointed many in the SA U-23 national team, Bidvest Wits striker Gift Motupa has outlined what the players will be missing.

Motupa was part of the team that played in the Rio Olympics four years ago.

Although SA didn't go far in that tournament after they were eliminated in the group stages, those three matches were enough for the former Baroka and Ornado Pirates player to gain invaluable experience.

"I feel sorry for [SA teammates] because the situation is above everyone's control," Motupa told Sowetan.

"That [Olympics] experience is massive, it is good to have. You get to meet the best players in the world.