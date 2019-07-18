It took several week of negotiations but Stellenbosch FC have finally signed Morgan Gould on Thursday after he agreed term with the club.

The 36-year-old joins Marc van Heerden as the two high profile acquisitions for the club.

Both players come on free transfers after being released by their previous clubs and are seen as vital to helping Stellenbosch stay up in their maiden Premier Soccer League campaign.

Gould said on Thursday he was delighted by the opportunity.

“Definitely‚ it’s a new challenge for me. I didn’t want to leave football on a low note‚ I want to leave on a high.

“I want to impart knowledge I’ve picked up in my football career and also learn from what the other players have learnt in their careers‚” he told SowetanLIVE.

“It’s a bit of both‚ a bit of give and take. I’m very excited to be around a bunch of players that are eager and hungry. It’s a good bunch of lads. I can only add where I can add.”

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker sees the ex-Bafana defender as an on-field leader for a largely inexperienced team but Gould shrugged off suggestions he would be the father figure in the team.

“I think with the talent at our disposal we just need to push one another. I’m not here to become a father figure‚ I’m still here to be a player. The instructions will come from the coach.

“But sometimes you will need to hug the guys around you‚ just to give them comfort and tell them it’s not the end of the world ..‚ and they will need to do that for me too.

“So as much as they see me as a player with a whole lot of experience‚ I’m a human being at the end of the day‚ I’ve got feelings.”

Stellenbosch are also looking at reinforcing their side with Mpho Matsi on loan deal from Cape Town City. He was on loan at Maritzburg United for the second half of last season.

Stellenbosch have also signed three foreigners already goalkeeper Boy de Jong from Belgium; Mexican midfielder Diego Franco‚ who was at University of Pretoria last season‚ and Ghanaian winger Dickson Afroakwa‚ previously playing in eastern Europe.

They are also looking at adding Swazi international Mthunzi Mkhontfo‚ who was previously the boss of AS Vita Club in the DemocratIc Republic of Congo.