Kenyan man arrested for spreading fake news on coronavirus
A 23-year-old Kenyan man has been arrested and charged with publishing false information with the intent to cause panic, after allegedly spreading disinformation about the coronavirus.
According to BBC, Elijah Muthui Kitonyo published the fake news on a fabricated Twitter account. A tweet said the Kenyan health ministry lied about the first confirmed case in the country coming from the US via London. It said the patient was coming from Rome.
The directorate of criminal investigations confirmed the arrest, adding that contravention of Kenya’s cyber laws could result in a fine of R830,000, a 10-year jail sentence, or both.
Elijah Muthui Kitonyo aged 23 years has been arrested in Mwingi for publishing misleading and alarming information on Corona virus.— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 15, 2020
He will be charged for publishing false information that is calculated or results in panic contrary to section 23 of the Computer Misuse...
/1 pic.twitter.com/qH9PBVoS8n
