WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over coronavirus
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 61.
Ramaphosa implementedbans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.
He said he would discuss the measures further in the coming days.
