South Africa

WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over coronavirus

By Deepa Kesa - 16 March 2020 - 06:57

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 61.

 Ramaphosa  implementedbans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings. 

He said he would discuss the measures further in the coming days.

Coronavirus in SA: Gatherings of more than 100 people prohibited

Schools will be closed and a travel ban will be in place from Wednesday as SA tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
News
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X