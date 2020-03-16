PSL games likely to be halted

The Premier Soccer League was last night expected to respond to the government's drastic decision to ban gatherings of 100 or more people by cancelling this week's programme, or ordering that they be behind closed doors.

This would mean tomorrow's crunch Absa Premiership tie between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, which was expected to sell out the 50,000-seat Loftus Versfeld, might be postponed.

On Wednesday, Kaizer Chiefs were set to host Bidvest Wits. Both games now might not happen, putting pressure on the league's schedule as the season nears an end.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night made it clear gatherings of 100 or more people would be prohibited as the government attempts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the globe.

The PSL was not available for comment. "We can't say anything now. As you are aware, the president has only now made an announcement," a spokesperson said. But it is expected that football will follow other codes that have already canned major events in response to the pandemic.

SA's cricket national side have returned from India. Super Rugby games are also on hold until further notice.