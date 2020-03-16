Soccer

Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala tests positive for coronavirus

By Reuters - 16 March 2020 - 09:42
Eliaquim Mangala's Valencia played a Champions League match against Italy's Atalanta in Milan in February.
Eliaquim Mangala's Valencia played a Champions League match against Italy's Atalanta in Milan in February.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Powell

France international Eliaquim Mangala said that he is one of the five players and staff of La Liga side Valencia who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old's team mate Ezequiel Garay on Sunday became the first La Liga player to contract the virus that has affected a host of global sports events.

"I knew today that I am #coronavirus positive," Mangala said on Twitter.

"I'm feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family.

"I learned we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well."

Valencia had travelled to Milan last month for a Champions League match against Atalanta, which was played in front of a packed San Siro stadium, before restrictions were placed on sports events in Italy -- the country in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus.

All organised soccer in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus. 

READ MORE:

Manchester City's UEFA ban appeal up in air as CAS grapples with coronavirus

Manchester City's appeal against their two-year UEFA ban from European football is up in the air as the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland ...
Sport
1 day ago

Durban swimming gala postponed amid coronavirus fears

The African championships scheduled for Durban next month have been postponed because of coronavirus fears‚ Swimming SA said in a statement on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney claims the British government and football authorities have treated players like “guinea pigs” ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X