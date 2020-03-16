Keri Hilson slammed for baseless 'Africa coronavirus theory'

American singer Keri Hilson came under fire from SA Twitter after sharing a theory about the spread of coronavirus in the country which definitely isn't true.

The singer suggested that the lack of 5G networks in SA was apparently "the reason why the coronavirus isn't spreading as fast in Africa".

She claimed Americans were warned of the “effects” of 5G networks and its radiation increasing the virus rate in affected counties.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for years. Petitions, organisations, studies. What we’re going through is the effects of radiation. 5G launched in China November 1 last year. People dropped dead. See attached and go to my IG Stories for more. Turn off 5G by disabling LTE.”