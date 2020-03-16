Keri Hilson slammed for baseless 'Africa coronavirus theory'
American singer Keri Hilson came under fire from SA Twitter after sharing a theory about the spread of coronavirus in the country which definitely isn't true.
The singer suggested that the lack of 5G networks in SA was apparently "the reason why the coronavirus isn't spreading as fast in Africa".
She claimed Americans were warned of the “effects” of 5G networks and its radiation increasing the virus rate in affected counties.
“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for years. Petitions, organisations, studies. What we’re going through is the effects of radiation. 5G launched in China November 1 last year. People dropped dead. See attached and go to my IG Stories for more. Turn off 5G by disabling LTE.”
People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies...what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation.— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ
The star shared an alleged case study on 5G networks, and said the more powerful software radiation of 5G will bring about more potent health issues.
More on last tweet... (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19...connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable. pic.twitter.com/p4ugxGVXkd— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
Not to be misunderstood, Keri said: “And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies and experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be causing the contagious virus.”
And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus. pic.twitter.com/er1lib7hrU— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
The singer tried to support her comment, saying Africa was not as affected because it is not a 5G region.
“Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do with melanin.”
Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)...— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
Keri's comments soon caught fire and got tongues wagging as some said she was using her platform to educate while others felt her theory made no sense.
This is what a few South Africans had to say:
Dear Keri Hilson, you're being dangerously irresponsible and embarrassing right now.— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) March 16, 2020
!!!! ??????????????♀️??♀️??♀️??♀️??♀️??♀️??♀️???????? pic.twitter.com/CBwFUbkpZj— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) March 16, 2020
My girl, viruses are not created by radio waves, electrical waves or any thing technological. They are a naturally occurring phenomenon and have existed for millenia. Some of the places with outbreaks don't have 5G either— Jessica Bordelon Realtor and Digital Media Expert (@wordofarebel) March 16, 2020
Tweet that you're hacked, girl,please. You're embarrassing me and my home girls?— Keansling ? (@keansling) March 16, 2020
Everyone: 2020 can’t possibly get any crazier!— SweetGrass Mogul (@KingEx_IV) March 16, 2020
Keri Hilson:pic.twitter.com/OeQi4EUGDm
Okay, Let’s laugh, let’s say Keri Hilson is crazy.— Minister of Instagram Affairs (@Discover_simpea) March 16, 2020
But honestly it’s 2020 all unimaginable things are possible and they are happening! https://t.co/Ifto6Lo5Nr
So Keri Hilson upgraded Coronavirus #Covid_19 to #Covid_5G just because of a fake 5G theory pic.twitter.com/MeXM22aCzy— NitraMMartiN (@SikoMartinM) March 16, 2020
Keri Hilson said Corona is really just the Chinese rolling out 5G and the reason why Africa doesn't have high numbers of Corona is because we don't have 5G coverage here ??? I see crack dealers are making a killing during this pandemic.— Tumi (@Nezzz10) March 16, 2020
