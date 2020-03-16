Limpopo records first coronavirus infection as 'local transmissions' start to surface

A total of 62 people across the country have tested positive for the virus.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported that while all infections so far have been of people who travelled abroad, there are now cases of local transmissions of the virus.

“We wish to mention that there are two cases of local transmission. These are under investigation as we are in the process of conducting confirmation tests and following up on infected people that the patients may have come into contact with,” said the institute.

