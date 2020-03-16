Limpopo records first coronavirus infection as 'local transmissions' start to surface
Limpopo reported its first Covid-19 infection on Monday.
The department of health said the person was a 29-year-old man who had travelled to France and the Netherlands.
On March 16 2020, a team of ministers held a briefing to provide more insight about Covid-19 reaching South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on March 15 2020 and said the number of infections is expected to rise, so rules and regulations will be put into place.
A total of 62 people across the country have tested positive for the virus.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported that while all infections so far have been of people who travelled abroad, there are now cases of local transmissions of the virus.
“We wish to mention that there are two cases of local transmission. These are under investigation as we are in the process of conducting confirmation tests and following up on infected people that the patients may have come into contact with,” said the institute.
This article is part of our coronavirus coverage. Find the collection here.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.