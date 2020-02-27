Failed move didn't hurt Gift Motupa

Bidvest Wits striker Gift Motupa insists his failed move to Mamelodi Sundowns last month won't have any negative impact on his performance.

Motupa had already made up his mind about joining Sundowns, but the move did not make it over the line before the January transfer window closed.

It seems as though Motupa quickly put the disappointment behind him as he went on to score a crucial goal against his former team Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 to send the match to a penalty shootout on February 9.

The Clever Boys won that match 3-2 on penalties.

"Even though the move to Sundowns didn't happen, I have still shown that I can still perform well for the club," Motupa said. "So far my focus is on Bidvest Wits and nothing else. I don't want to comment about that as the club has asked me not to say anything."