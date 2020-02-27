Stern warning for derby fans, tsotsis
Authorities have warned tsotsis and fans alike that no mercy will be shown to people trading in fake tickets at the Soweto derby.
The biggest headache organisers have ahead of the match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is the sale of fake tickets.
About 90,000 spectators are expected to watch the spectacle at the sold-out event, however, concerns are that many more thousands will pitch up at the stadium precinct with fraudulent tickets.
PSL head of safety Jacques Grobler said those distributing tickets unlawfully will be prosecuted.
"We urge fans not to buy tickets from unauthorised individuals.
"If you haven't got a ticket, then don't waste your money buying a fake ticket and spending more to go to the stadium," Grobler said.
"The fake tickets will not scan at the gates because the barcodes have been duplicated. So, fans will be turned away should they come with these tickets."
The derby is not the only major event happening in the Nasrec area as music festival Ultra SA is also happening this weekend.
Stadium Management SA boss Bertie Grobler revealed that undercover police officers will be deployed to key areas.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: "We would like to urge fans to arrive early at the stadium. There will be a number of road closures..."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.