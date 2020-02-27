Stern warning for derby fans, tsotsis

Authorities have warned tsotsis and fans alike that no mercy will be shown to people trading in fake tickets at the Soweto derby.

The biggest headache organisers have ahead of the match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is the sale of fake tickets.

About 90,000 spectators are expected to watch the spectacle at the sold-out event, however, concerns are that many more thousands will pitch up at the stadium precinct with fraudulent tickets.

PSL head of safety Jacques Grobler said those distributing tickets unlawfully will be prosecuted.

"We urge fans not to buy tickets from unauthorised individuals.

"If you haven't got a ticket, then don't waste your money buying a fake ticket and spending more to go to the stadium," Grobler said.