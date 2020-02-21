Gavin vows Hunt for title still on despite setback
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt remains optimistic that his side still have a chance of turning things around in the Absa Premiership title race.
The Clever Boys remained fifth in the log standings following their disappointing 2-2 draw against Highlands Park at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.
It was another frustrating night for Hunt's charges as their poor home record continued after failing to win again.
Now it looks like the race is between Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, and Hunt admitted that had they won some of the matches at home, they would be in a better position.
"That's where the problem is for us at home, if our home record was half decent, we would be top of the log. But it isn't, so disappointment for us," Hunt said.
"[But] you don't give up, there is a long way to go, we still have to play Chiefs [twice]. I mean we only played 18 games; it's a long way to go still. We need to put a run together of two or three games, we've not done that and the home form has been a stumbling block.
"If this game (Highlands Park) was at Makhulong Stadium, we would have won it."
At home this season, Wits have only collected 14 points out of a possible 27, while away they have won 20 points in nine matches.
"I think people like coming here, it is a nice pitch, I don't know. You can look for all excuses but you can't be making mistakes like we did on this level.
"Obviously, we lost one or two players. Now we lost Gift Motupa and Cole Alexander is out. Those are two people who can score goals."
Wits will shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup last 16 when they host Chippa United at the same venue on Monday (7.30pm).