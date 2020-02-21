Gavin vows Hunt for title still on despite setback

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt remains optimistic that his side still have a chance of turning things around in the Absa Premiership title race.

The Clever Boys remained fifth in the log standings following their disappointing 2-2 draw against Highlands Park at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

It was another frustrating night for Hunt's charges as their poor home record continued after failing to win again.

Now it looks like the race is between Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, and Hunt admitted that had they won some of the matches at home, they would be in a better position.

"That's where the problem is for us at home, if our home record was half decent, we would be top of the log. But it isn't, so disappointment for us," Hunt said.