Gift Motupa's wish to join Downs on hold

Mamelodi Sundowns have missed out on the signature of striker Gift Motupa after failing to reach an agreement with Bidvest Wits.

The two clubs have been engaged in talks over the past two weeks regarding the transfer of Motupa.

Sundowns were eager to bolster their squad with the addition of the goalpoacher as the January transfer window closes at midnight tonight.

Wits boss Alan Fainman has confirmed that the deal was off.

"Gift is not being sold. He is staying," Fainman told Sowetan.

"We are fighting for the league and cannot afford to lose our best players. Some of those players who have left were peripheral squad players.

"We have got four new players who have come in and they came to make our team stronger. That is a signal of our ambition."