Rooi hopes Ajax move gives him new lease of life

New Ajax Cape Town defender Rooi Mahamutsa has promised to repay the faith shown in him by the club by helping them win the GladAfrica Championship title.

The ex-Orlando Pirates defender was unveiled as the club's new signing yesterday as they look to win the title and qualify for the Absa Premiership next season.

Mahamutsa joined Ajax on a short-term deal until the end of the season and will be desperate to impress the technical team during his stay.

"To the Ajax faithful, I am looking forward to wearing your treasured red and white kit and I will fight for this title as if I came through your academy," Mahamutsa told the Ajax website.

The 38-year-old has been without a club since he left Free State Stars when they were relegated last season. He had unsuccessful trials with Baberwa in the ABC Motsepe League. He was also linked with moves to Polokwane City and Black Leopards during the January transfer window but it didn't work out.