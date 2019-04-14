Orlando Pirates maintain their PSL lead

Orlando Pirates continued to give a good shot in their title race by beating Free State Stars 2-1 at Orlando Stadium last night.

The deadlock was broken just three minutes after half time when Musa Nyatama converted from the spot. Bucs won the penalty courtesy of Rooi Mahamutsa's foul on Luvuyo Memela.

The win sees leaders Pirates go six points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns as they reached the 50 point mark.

Pirates did everything right to break the deadlock in the first period, but the impulsiveness of their main striker, Augustine Mulenga in front of goals let them down in numerous occasions.

Mulenga, Thembinkosi Lorch and Memela were instrumental in Bucs' attack, tormenting Stars' central defensive pairing of Mahamutsa and Paulus Masehe.

The visiting goalkeeper, Samkelo Mbambo, produced some brilliant saves to keep the Free Starters in the match.

In trying to draw Stars out of their half, Pirates knocked the ball around in the middle of the park. It took the Soweto heavyweights' midfield partners of Nyatama and Ben Motshwari to force Stars to abandon their defence approach.

Six minutes later, Pirates were cruising as Justin Shonga scored the second goal.

In the dying stages of the match, Stars started to find their rhythm and it wasn't surprising to see them pulling one back via a neat header from Eleazar Rodgers.

