Seasoned footballers still playing the game

It's not often that players over the age of 35 hold their own against youngsters, but many golden oldies are still going at it in the PSL.

And, former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse is the oldest player to feature in the PSL. In 2013, aged 45 years, 10 months and four days, he came out of retirement to play for Bidvest Wits in their 2-1 win over University of Pretoria.

Siyabonga Nomvethe (40)

"Bhele" is the PSL's all-time leading goal scorer with 121 goals and whenever asked about retirement, he's always said he's enjoying his game and doesn't know when that will be. The AmaZulu striker has been retained on a one-year contract. "I always hear people say, 'When are you retiring?' You can't just throw the talent God gave to you if you are still performing," he said last year.

Moeneeb Josephs (38)

The league's longest-serving player is still going strong with Usuthu. Josephs made his debut in the 1997/98 season for Cape Town Spurs. It's 21 years since his first match which was against African Wanderers when he was just 17.