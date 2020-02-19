Molefi Ntseki's plans off the tracks

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki deems Tshegofatso Mabasa's regression at Orlando Pirates as a sad thing for the national team, hinting he'd earmarked the striker for a call-up the time he was playing and scoring.

Mabasa, 23, was one of the early pacesetters in the race for the Golden Boot, netting six goals within the first 12 league games of the season. All his goals came under the stewardship of Rulani Mokwena before he was replaced by Josef Zinnbauer in December.

Zinnbauer's arrival saw Mabasa fall down the pecking order, with Malawian Gabadinho Mhango assuming the first-choice role up front. Mhango has since managed 14 league goals, topping the scoring charts, while Mabasa has played just 13 minutes of the three games he's featured in under the German.

By the look of things, even Zakhele Lepasa is now ahead of Mabasa in the order, while Mabasa was banished to the stands, when Mhango was suspended against Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup first round two weeks ago.